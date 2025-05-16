NYSC DG cautions Gombe corps members against negative content, cheap fame

The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu, has warned corps members to eschew creating contents that is capable of putting the scheme in shame, saying that they should be more circumspect in their quest for fame.

Nafiu said handed out the warning in Gombe at the temporary orientation camp in Amada, Akko Local Government Area, during an on-the-spot assessment to ascertain corps members’ welfare.

Aside from cash rewards to outstanding corps members, Nafiu gifted two cows to the 2025 batch A stream I.

Speaking on the need to utilise skills acquisition for personal development, the NYSC DG stressed, “Avoid creating contents that will put the corps in bad light. I know that content creation is very good as long as you don’t create content with NYSC because if you create content with us, we we will create content with you.”

He noted that, “I’m a content creator too. So, create positive content that will make society laugh, especially after the NYSC N77,000. We saw corps members’ content, and nobody called them to bring it down.

“As long as you remain corps members, avoid social media fame that puts you in trouble. The society may clap for you today. If everyone knows you are unruly and disrespectful, and tomorrow when you come seeking jobs, they will say, ‘is it not that person?’

“He who pays the piper determines the tune. Do you know why the government is paying you? So that you don’t do anything against the government for the next one year. You are like civil servants. If you have challenges, you have our lines. Don’t go and create content that will put you into content,” Nafiu further admonished the youth corps menbers.

He advised them to contribute to the development of their host communities, emphasizing on the need to respect their traditions as well, saying, “You are expected to contribute your little quota, teach diligently. If it is in the medical facility you’re to serve, then do so diligently.

“You will be introduced to various cultures, respect the culture, and the people during service do not look down on their culture understand it,” he added.

“The whole idea of NYSC is to foster national unity and cohesion. To say we run a scheme where over 400,000 graduates of universities, polytechnics, and mono-technics participate, for Nkechi to leave Enugu to Gombe, we are trying to build bridges. NYSC is offering you the opportunity to build bridges because you can’t lead people you don’t know,” he said.

Also speaking, the coordinator, Chinwe Nwachukwu, lauded the Gombe State Government for its support to the corp members in the state.

She noted that when the permanent orientation camp is completed, it would go a long way to reduce the cost of water and electricity.

“The government has promised to complete the permanent orientation camp at Boltongo Yalmatu-Deba Local Government Area. When completed, the scarcity of water will be reduced.