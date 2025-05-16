VDM re-arraigned for alleged cyberbullying of Nollywood stars

Controversial social media critic, Martins Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), was on Thursday re-arraigned by the Nigeria Police before a Federal High Court in Abuja on allegations of cyberbullying Nollywood actresses Iyabo Ojo and Tonto Dikeh, among others.

VDM is also accused of making offensive online remarks against music producer and singer Samuel Oguachuba, better known as Samklef.

He was re-arraigned before Justice Musa Liman on a five-count charge, to which he pleaded not guilty.

VDM was initially arraigned on May 22, 2024, before Justice Mobolaji Olajuwon on the same charges, which contravene Section 24 of the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015. He was subsequently remanded in custody but was granted bail on June 10, 2024, in the sum of N10 million.

As part of the bail conditions, he was required to provide two sureties, each of whom must either be a Level 17 officer in the federal civil service or an employee of a reputable organization, with evidence of three years’ tax clearance.

The case, initially assigned to Justice Olajuwon, was reassigned to Justice Liman following her transfer to another division of the court.

According to the charge sheet (marked FHC/ABJ/CR/140/2024), VDM is accused in the first count of intentionally publishing a video on October 13, 2023, via his Instagram handle (@verydarkblackman), which allegedly contained threatening and bullying content aimed at Samklef.

The second count alleges that on October 29, 2023, VDM posted another video containing grossly offensive, indecent, or obscene content targeting actress Iyabo Ojo. He is alleged to have claimed in the video that “one Iyabo Ojo is having an indecent sexual relationship with her daughter.”

In the third count, the defendant is accused of falsely stating on January 19, 2024, that actress Tonto Dikeh was involved in the criminal diversion of funds raised during the Justice for Mohbad campaign and that she was behind the controversial Gistlover blog.

The fourth count alleges that on March 19, 2024, VDM posted a video containing insulting and derogatory comments directed at Deputy Inspectors General of Police and members of the National Assembly.

Following his re-arraignment, VDM’s counsel, Deji Adeyanju, applied for his client to continue on the previous bail terms granted by Justice Olajuwon. Police prosecutor Victor Okoye did not oppose the application.

Justice Liman granted the request and adjourned the case to July 24, 2025, for trial.