Nwodo warns: Nigeria risks disintegration before 2027 without restructuring

Former Minister of Information and ex-President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief John Nnia Nwodo, has issued a stark warning that Nigeria may disintegrate before the 2027 general elections unless urgent and far-reaching constitutional reforms are carried out.

Speaking in Abuja on Wednesday at the public presentation of two books authored by veteran journalist Ike Abonyi, Nwodo said Nigeria’s current governance system is flawed, describing it as a “unitary constitution masquerading as federalism,” which continues to fuel division, underdevelopment, and tension across the country.

Delivering a keynote lecture titled “How Did We Get Here?” at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre, Nwodo declared that the only path to national survival lies in a comprehensive restructuring of the federation.

“Nigeria must restructure and allow its federating units control over their resources, subject to the payment of royalties or taxes to the federal government to manage external defence, foreign affairs, immigration, and customs,” he said. “This is the foundation of true democracy and accelerated development.”

Nwodo warned that if restructuring is not implemented before the 2027 elections, Nigeria may face a serious constitutional crisis, with the possibility of election boycotts or outright rejection of results by aggrieved regions.

“If this country is not restructured before 2027, some parts may opt out of the electoral process entirely. And if that happens, we may have no choice but to go our separate ways,” he declared.

He also cited alarming socioeconomic indicators as symptoms of a failing state. Quoting the UN’s World Population Prospects 2025, Nwodo noted that Nigeria now has the lowest life expectancy in the world at 54.8 years. He added that, according to the World Bank, the country loses more than $1 billion annually due to poor road infrastructure.

Other prominent attendees at the event included Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate and former Anambra governor, Mr. Peter Obi; PDP stalwart Alhaji Mohammed Hayatu-Deen; and Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed, who was represented by the Director-General of the PDP Governors’ Forum, Emmanuel Agbo.

Also speaking, former PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, accused President Bola Tinubu of overseeing what he described as the “gradual liquidation” of Nigeria’s democracy and economy.

“What we have is not democracy; it is a mere platform for grabbing power. Nigeria is drifting dangerously, and unfortunately, President Tinubu is the captain of this sinking ship,” Secondus said.

He criticised the lack of ideology in Nigeria’s political parties, contrasting them with South Africa’s African National Congress (ANC), which he hailed as a model of consistency and institutional stability.

The books presented at the event—The Bubbles of Nigeria’s Democracy: The Musings of a Nigerian Journalist and Wadata Wonders: Memoirs of a Partisan Journalist—were authored by Ike Abonyi, a respected journalist and political commentator.

Reviewing the works, veteran journalist and former Guardian MD, Martins Oloja, commended Abonyi for embracing his role as a partisan journalist, arguing that the country needs more open and ideological engagement in public discourse.

“In a healthy democracy, diverse viewpoints are essential,” Oloja said. “Abonyi’s unapologetic stance challenges the outdated ideal of neutrality and instead promotes media pluralism, critical thinking, and democratic accountability.”

Meanwhile, Peter Obi’s quiet presence at the event sparked speculation about possible political alignments ahead of 2027, though he made no public remarks.