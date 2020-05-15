...Broker Certification Training Programme

OBINNA EZUGWU

The Nigerian Stock Exchange is sustaining its digital credentials with the commencement of its first online Automated Trading System (ATS) Certification Training for graduate members who desire to become Authorized Dealing Clerks of The Exchange. The first cohort under this new remote framework consists of 33 participants who will undergo this training from 8 – 14 May 2020.

The Automated Trading System (ATS) Certification Training is an intensive training organized by the NSE for individuals who have passed the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS) qualification examination. It is part of the mandatory, eligibility and admission procedure for any individual who wishes to become an Authorized Dealer of The Exchange.

Speaking on the transition to virtual training, the Chief Executive Officer, NSE, Mr. Oscar N. Onyema, OON said, “Since the activation of our Business Continuity Plan that saw us transition to remote trading and working, the NSE has remained resolute in its commitment to maintaining business and trading operations. The review of the ATS from the pre-existing classroom training to a virtual set up is just one of our efforts in leveraging our digital assets to maintain the flow of information and market activity; deliver on our mandate for capacity building; and continue to enhance stakeholders’ experience in our market.”

The Head, Trading Business Division, NSE, Mr. Jude Chiemeka, also added, “The impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has necessitated that we come up with more digital friendly solutions to keep activities in the market moving. The volume of sign-ups we received for this virtual ATS Training is, therefore, a testament to the appetite of Nigerians to engage in our capital market as operators. The NSE is pleased about the keen interest we have seen and will continue to provide learning and trading opportunities that will benefit our stakeholders.”

The ongoing ATS Training covers the standardized course outline and is being facilitated by subject matter experts within the capital market ecosystem including the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS), Registrars, Association of Issuing Houses of Nigeria (ASHON), Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS), and internal stakeholders within the NSE.