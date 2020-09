Adebayo Obajemu

Trading activities on the floor of Nigerian Stock Exchange for energy companies, Tuesday, closed with two active traders as Eterna and Japaul Oil recorded gains.

Eterna opened trading activities with N1.9 and closed with N2.08 on 31 trade deals, 716,084 volumes valued at 1,485,819.87.

Japaul Oil opened trading activities with N0.21 and closed with N0.22 in 7 trade deals, 1,067,739 volumes valued at 227,025.19.

Top Gainers

Eterna: 0.18

Japaul: 0.01