Guaranty Trust Bank on Wednesday published its half year 2020 on the website of the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

The tier1 financial institution proposed interim dividend to its shareholders. Qualification date is Tuesday September 15, 2020. Closure of register is on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. Payment date is on Monday, September 21, 2020.

The financial giant in the first half of 2020 achieved gross earnings of 228.32 billion, up 2.85% from the Gross Earnings of N221.99 billion in the first half of 2019.

Profit before tax of N109.71 billion was reported, down by 5.25% from the PBT of N115.79 billion in H1’19.

Earnings per share (EPS) for the period under review dropped to N3.20 from the EPS of N3.37.

With reference to the share price of N25.65, P.E ratio of Guaranty Trust Bank is calculated as 8.02x with earnings yield of 12.48%