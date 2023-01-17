NRM asks court to disqualify Peter Obi over 'dual citizenship'

The National Rescue Movement (NRM) has approached the Federal High Court in Abuja asking it to disqualify Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the February election over his alleged dual citizenship.

The group alleged that Obi was not fit to hold the highest office in Nigeria with dual citizenship; due to this, he should be disqualified.

The plaintiff filed a disqualification case against Peter obi, in the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1842/2022, for acquiring citizenship of Dallas in Texas, United States of America, in breach of sections 1 and 137 of Nigeria’s 1999 Constitution.

Mohammed Danjuma, the National Rescue Movement counsel, asked for a perpetual injunction restraining the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from affording Peter Obi any right or privilege to contest for the presidential election.

In a 14-paragraph affidavit supporting the suit, Peter Obi was said to have voluntarily acquired Dallas citizenship and the certificate of citizenship presented to him by the Mayor of Dallas, Mr. Eric Johnson.

Justice Inyang Edem Ekwo, on Monday, criticized the plaintiff for the inability to serve the originating summons on the defendants.

Justice Ekwo, after that, fixed February 10 for mention of the suit and threatened to strike out the case should the plaintiff fail to serve the court process on Peter Obi before the adjourned date.

Defendants in the suit are INEC, Peter Obi, and Labour Party as 1st to 3rd defendants, respectfully.