Adebayo Obajemu

As the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) has set to resume operation this week, it has declared that it would no longer allow passengers without face mask to board trains at every one of its stations.

The corporation said it will resume operations on the 29th of July.

Making the announcement was the manager of the Abuja-Kaduna train service, Mr. Pascal Nnorli, who in a statement, urging passengers to follow COVID-19 guidelines.

Recall NRC had ceased its operations on Monday, March 23, 2020, citing rising COVID-19 cases .

Mr. Nnorli announced that the Corporation is 85% ready to resume operations and looking forward to the restart, as the company has been running demonstrations at its Idu station.

“You can see the social distancing marked at strategic locations. Now we have a definite date for resumption, we will complete them in all the passenger stations.

“Again, the first thing we are going to do is to decontaminate all our running stock, because we have parked them for a while, almost four months now and also decontaminate our stations and our offices, “ he said.

Mr Nnorli said seats have been selected to be used to observe social distancing laws, as the seats in business class have been reduced by 50%.

“Each row has four and we are carrying two, for the economy, each roll has five, there will be one empty seat in between two passengers.

“And again, we have declared all railway environment and facilities no mask – no entry environment,”he added.

He said stations were expecting a Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) train with up to 8 coaches and 2 heads, which would be used as the express train, adding that the additional stocks would address the problems of passenger