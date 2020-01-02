NRC denies reports of bandits attack on Abuja bound train

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has refuted media reports that one its trains traveling to Abuja from Kaduna was attacked by bandits.

MD/CEO of NRC, Engr. Fidet Okhiria, who made the denial in phone chat with Daily Trust Newspaper insisted that no attack happened on its train and that none of its operations was delayed or disrupted contrary to media reports.

He challenged anyone who claims to have contrary information to visit the station to confirm that the operations have been smooth.

Also denying the said attack, Operations Manager, Abuja-Kaduna rail service, Mr. Victor Adamu, told Daily Trust he didn’t receive report of any gun attack on the train and that the train operations had been going as scheduled.

According to him, the the news is false and might be a recycling of the stone incidence that happened more than a year ago.

He agreed, however, that some boys threw stones on the train but it didn’t have significant impact to warrant disruption of operations.

Also speaking, the Deputy Director, Public Relations of the NRC, Mr. Mahmood Yakub said the reported attack was the handwork of mischief makers.

“This is a complete fake news. Nobody attacked the train of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) between Abuja and Kaduna,” Daily Trust quoted him to have said.

“This is a calculated attempt by mischief makers to scare away our esteemed passengers. We see this as a grand plot to sabotage the feats and achievements of the NRC.”