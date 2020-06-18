Management of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), has inaugurated an 11-member Emergency Response Team for strategic and immediate response to emergencies at the authorities headquarters and port locations.

A statement signed by Mr Adams Jatto, General Manager, Corporate and Strategic Communications, in Lagos on Thursday indicated that the Managing Director, NPA, Ms Hadiza Bala-Usman, performed the inauguration on Wednesday.

The statement said that Bala-Usman appealed to members to be ready to put themselves at the frontline of emergency response at the Marina headquarters at all times.

It said that the MD was represented by the Executive Director, Marine and Operations, NPA, Mr Onari Brown.

“Every head of departments is a constituent part of this emergency response team and they have specific roles to play during emergencies.

“Respective officers must have a sense of responsibility to duty and ensure effective collaborations at such delicate periods,” the MD said.

She noted that two committees would be constituted at the Port levels vis-a- vis Port Emergency Management Team (PEMT), and Port Emergency Response Team (PERT).

The NPA MD added that details of their membership and modus of operation shall be duly communicated to all the Port locations.

“These committees are expected to amongst other things respond proactively during work place emergencies covering fire, explosion incidents and medical emergencies among others.

“Other emergencies are public safety threats, armed robbery and terrorism threats, marine vessel collision in the port, accidental release of hazardous substances and natural disasters like flood or storm,” she said. (NAN)