Adebayo Obajemu

Oil price on Monday rose to $41 after comments by doctors that Donald Trump, President of United States would soon be discharged from the hospital.

The upturn in oil prices came as six Norwegian offshore oil and gas fields were shut as more workers joined a strike.

Prices slumped more than four per cent on Friday following Trump’s diagnosis for covid-19. However, he made a surprise appearance on Sunday in a motorcade outside the hospital where he is being treated, which helped improve market sentiment.

According to his doctors, he could be discharged from hospital later yesterday