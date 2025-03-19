Connect with us

Published

10 mins ago

on

Veteran Nigerian actress and producer Foluke Daramola-Salako has lost her mother, Rev. (Mrs.) Aderonke Daramola, who passed away on Tuesday evening, March 18, 2025, at the age of 82.

Daramola-Salako confirmed the sad news in an emotional Instagram post, sharing photos of her late mother with the caption, “My mum is gone,” followed by a crying emoji. Family sources revealed that the late octogenarian had been battling a prolonged illness before her passing.

Rev. Aderonke Daramola was a strong influence in her daughter’s life and career. The actress has often spoken about her mother as a pillar of support, guiding her through personal and professional challenges.

Fans, colleagues, and well-wishers have since flooded social media with messages of condolence, offering prayers and support to the grieving actress.

