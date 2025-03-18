Nigerian skit maker Oluwadolarz has finally spoken after his ex-fiancée, Ife Luv, accused him of cheating and financial irresponsibility during their relationship.

The controversy began earlier in March when Ife Luv publicly announced their breakup, claiming Oluwadolarz had been unfaithful multiple times despite previously apologizing for his actions.

She also alleged that she had been the main financial provider in their relationship, as he was frequently struggling with money.

Speaking about the final straw that led to their split, Ife Luv claimed she caught him with another woman in their home while their four-year-old son was present. “I tried to look past a lot of things, but that moment was too much. I had to put myself and my child first,” she reportedly said in a now-deleted post.

Days after the allegations went viral, Oluwadolarz shared a cryptic Instagram post about money and respect, which many believe was his response to the situation.

“When a man has wealth, he’s often revered like royalty; but when the same wealth fades, respect quickly vanishes. The same people that used to say ‘Thanks for everything, you are the best’… they change their tone to ‘What have you ever done for me?’ It’s a lesson I’ve learned firsthand. May we never become a thing of the past. We keep pushing.”

While he did not directly address the cheating claims, his post has fueled further speculation. Some social media users accused him of deflecting from the real issue, arguing that the situation was about infidelity, not finances.

As the online debate continues, Oluwadolarz has yet to issue a clear response to the allegations.