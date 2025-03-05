Connect with us

'Down with malaria for two weeks,' Singer Teni shares life threatening experience 
Published

6 seconds ago

on

Nigerian singer Teniola Apata, alias Teni, has shared her experience battling malaria for two weeks.

According to her, she still performed at a show in Ondo State despite being very weak.

In a video posted on Instagram, Teni blamed mosquitoes in Ikate for making her sick. “Ah, those mosquitoes in Ikate really dealt with me. Oba, you need to do something about them because malaria had me down,” she said.

She explained that the illness left her weak and without appetite. “I was sick for two weeks. I couldn’t eat. If you see my neck now, I look like a turkey,” she joked.

Even though she wasn’t feeling well, Teni still traveled to Ondo for a show because she couldn’t return the money she had been paid. “I was dying, oh! But I still went on stage, singing ‘For Your Case’ because I cannot return money. Any money that enters my account does not come back out,” she said.

Teni also joked about how serious her sickness was, saying she almost wanted her late father to wake up and help her. “I told my mum they should turn off the AC in my father’s burial ground because it looked like he wanted to take a nap. I said, ‘Wake up, your daughter is dying!’”

She ended the post by reminding people that health is more important than money, writing, “Money cannot buy health, only God can.”

