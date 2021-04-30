The National Orientation Agency (NOA) says at least 70 percent of Nigeria’s youth population of 80 million are unemployed.

Benue State Director of the agency, Richard Abimiku, made the disclosure at a national youth summit in Makurdi, the state capital on Thursday, noted that the country could benefit from youth population if they were encouraged to positively deploy their God given talents and resources available toward national development.

“It will interest you to know that Nigeria has a youthful population of about 80 million, which is about 60 percent of its entire population. Although about 70 percent of the 80 million are unemployed, it is no doubt that the most productive years of an individual’s life are when he/she is still a youth,” he said.

“While acknowledging the efforts of some youth in various professional fields like sports, academic, ICT and entrepreneurship among others, it is important to keep youth on their toes, helping them to think and act positively despite the challenges.”