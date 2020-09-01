BY EMEKA EJERE

Following allegation that dome members of the National Assembly benefitted from the NDDC;s COVID-19 fund, the Senate, on Tuesday, said none of its members received the sum of N20 million or “any sum whatsoever” from the Niger Delta Development Commission’s COVID-19 fund.

The Senate noted that the NDDC Executive Director of Projects, Dr. Cairo Ojougboh, had alleged that National Assembly members received varying sums of money as COVID-19 palliative..

According to Ojougboh, Senators got N20 million, while members of the House of Representatives received N15 million each.

However, in a disclaimed by Senate spokesperson, Senator Ajibola Basiru, the Senate distanced itself from the claims.

“The Senate categorically denies that any Senator collected the sum of N20 million or any sum whatsoever from NDDC as Covid relief fund of for any purpose whatsoever,” Senator Basiru said.

“The Senate challenges Dr Ojougboh to publicly provide evidence of his claim and list the names of the Senators he allegedly gave the alleged sum.

“Failure to provide evidence of his claim, the Senate hereby demands an immediate retraction and a public apology from Dr Cairo Ojougboh.”