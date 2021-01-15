Nigeria’s federal government has said it is not said contemplating another lockdown.

The office of the secretary to the government, Boss Mustapha, which made the clarification on Thursday, urged Nigerians to ignore social media posts circulating of a possibility of another lockdown.

“The attention of the Presidential Task Force on COVID -19 has been drawn to some mis-information circulating on the social media to the effect that the Federal Government is contemplating another lockdown this weekend,” the office said.

”The Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 wishes to state categorically that there is no such consideration at any of its meetings nor has any recommendation been made to this effect to the President,” the government stated.

The office said such announcements are unpatriotic and could cause unnecessary panic and anxiety among the populace and urged Nigerians to disregard the misinformation and join hands with the FG to contain the spread of the virus in the country by adhering to Non-Pharmaceutical Interventions (NPI’s) as recommended by the