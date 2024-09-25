No more farming on cattle routes, grazing reserves, Katsina gov declares

The government of Katsina State has declared that from this year’s farming season, there will be no more farming on cattle routes and grazing reserves across the state.

The Secretary to the State Government, Abdullahi Faskari, disclosed this during a conflict resolution inspection tour to Mai’adua and Zango Local Government Areas of the state.

Faskari disclosed that the tour followed reports from herders that their traditional cattle routes, vital for accessing grazing lands, had been blocked by farms in some local government areas.

He revealed that both herders and farmers had been summoned to a meeting in Katsina to discuss the issue, especially on a section of the cattle route leading to the Niger Republic.

He said, “We invited both the herders and the farmers, along with the Chairman of the local government to verify the allegations.

“There was an agreement between the two parties that the current crops being cultivated on the cattle routes would be harvested, but this would be the last farming season on the routes.

“The team visited Mai’adua and confirmed the agreement. The affected local government areas are, Mashi, Kaita, Dutsinma, Mai’adua and Zango.

“The traditional institution facilitated the discussions, and we can now confirm that after this season’s harvest, no more farming will take place on the designated cattle routes.”

In addition to the issue of cattle routes, the team investigated reports of encroachment on forest reserves in the same area, where over 70 hectares of land was reportedly being cultivated illegally.

“We received reports on this and have gathered information to address the matter in line with the directive of Gov. Dikko Radda,” Faskari said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the inspection team also visited Zango local government, where concerns about forest land being converted into farmland had been raised.

The SSG added, “Government’s efforts to address the conflicts are set to continue, with visits planned to other local government areas, including Kaita and Mashi, where similar disputes have been reported.

“The goal is to prevent these disputes from escalating into larger conflicts. Our intervention aims to resolve these disputes before they become unmanageable.

“We encourage farmers and herders to report issues to the government, and we are committed to taking immediate action to maintain peace.”

He noted that the government’s commitment to resolving the farmer-herder conflicts reflected its broader aim to foster peaceful co-existence and ensure that grazing routes and forest reserves were protected.

(NAN)

