Sunday Adeyemo, alias, Sunday Igboho, Yoruba Nation agitator, has vowed to proceed with the planned Yoruba Nation rally in Lagos on July 3 despite attempts to discourage him.

The pro-Yoruba nation agitator vowed not to back down or get intimated by any threats.

Igboho who spoke through his spokesperson, Olayomi Koiki during a live video chat, stated that there is no going back on the Yoruba Nation peaceful rally slated for Ojota Park, Lagos.

“We are sending a peaceful message to Governor Sanwo-Olu. We do not mind any other person who is saying we should not come to Lagos,” he said.

“Sanwo-Olu is the chief security officer of the land and we are coming to Lagos. July 3rd is the most important date; nobody cannot say we should not come to Lagos. It is a peaceful rally.

“We have gone to Ogun, Ondo, Osun, Ekiti and we had peaceful rallies, so nobody can stop us from not coming to Lagos.”

Igboho had held similar rallies across Southwest states, including Osun, Ogun, Ekiti, and Ondo.