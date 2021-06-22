The Nigerian Army has said its troops intercepted and arrested a fleeing bandit in a vehicle travelling from Zuru in Kebbi to Ibadan, Oyo state capital, during a stop and search operation on Sunday.

Army spokesman, Brig. Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, who made the revelation in a statement, said the troops, while operating along Mokwa-Jebba Road, spotted an occupant of the vehicle who claimed to be one ”Sergeant Aminu Sule”.

He said the suspect was found to be in possession of a ”pair of camouflage, military boots, knife and substance suspected to be charms”.

According to him, upon further interrogation, the suspect confessed to be travelling to Ogbomosho in Oyo state, and claimed that the uniform and boots belonged to his brother who was a soldier.

He added that the suspect was discovered to be fleeing from the ongoing operations in Niger state to a safe haven.

He said the suspect was immediately apprehended and handed over to the police at Mokwa for further investigation.

“The heat on bandits and other criminal elements in Niger State has caused them to start fleeing to supposed safe havens,” Nwachukwu said.

“Members of the public, particularly around Niger and contiguous states are, therefore, enjoined to be vigilant and report any suspected movement of fleeing bandits to security agencies.”

According to him, Faruk Yahaya, chief of army staff (COAS), has assured law-abiding citizens of Niger and all Nigerians of the safety of their lives and property.

“He further enjoined them to be wary of such sinister movements by fleeing bandits and continue to support the security agencies with useful information to enable them maintain peace and security of the country,” Nwachukwu said.