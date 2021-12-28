Adebayo Obajemu

The Adamawa State Police Command has refuted an online report that Boko Haram fighters and bandits attacked the home town of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha.

Sulaiman Nguroje, the state’s Police spokesman said there was no iota of truth in the report that the people of Dabna and Kwabre villages in Dugwaba District of Hong Local Government Area , where SGF hails from, had run away from their homes as a result of alleged attacks.

Mr Nguroje informed the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the police command has since deployed anti-terrorism and anti-kidnapping squads, as well as undercover agents to the area.

He said as of press time, there was no report from the security operatives that the area was under attack.

“The command received unverified information that people are fleeing from some villages as a result of alleged Boko Haram attacks.

“As security personnel, we do not play with any information that borders on insecurity.

“The command immediately deployed anti-terrorism squad and intelligence officers to the suspected areas and so far there has been no report of attack or people fleeing their villages,” Mr Nguroje told NAN.

Also when contacted, Simon Yakubu, the District Head of Dugwaba, dismissed the online report and described it as a “misleading“.

The District Head stated that there was nothing like attack, and that the people were living peacefully and celebrating Christmas in the villages mentioned in the online report.

“The report is malicious and was intended to mislead and create confusion in our communities.

“The purported report is from the enemy of peace and progress who doesn’t want to see people living in peace and harmony with one another,“ Mr Yakubu said.