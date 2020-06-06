Adebayo Obajemu

As part of its strategy to circumvent the global oil crisis, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has disclosed that it is building up business portfolios in the housing, power, and medical sectors.

The reason for the latest development is to cushion against the volatility in the global crude market and strengthen profitability.

The move is one of several measures the corporation is taking to sustain revenue generation for Nigeria, and cope with the boom and bust cycles which are gradually becoming a feature of the global crude oil market.

According NAN the development was contained in a statement from the Corporation Chief Operating Officer, Ventures and Business Development, Mr. Roland Ewubare, and signed by NNPC Spokesman, Kennie Obateru.

The oil giant is planning to establish Independent Power Plants using the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) pipeline network, and consolidate its presence in the power sector.

The statement says ; “NNPC is creating an energy company that would have portfolios in renewable energy; we have initiatives on solar that is ongoing.

“We have got biofuels agreements with some state governments that would soon be activated. We do have a lot of non-core businesses that are aggregated under the Ventures and Business Development Autonomous Business Unit of the NNPC.

“This would be expanded through effective collaboration and partnership with the private sectors,”

In line with its profitability objective, the NNPC also announced plans to drive crude oil production cost down to 10 dollar per barrel by Q4 2021,

The Corporation’s revenue took a major hit in 2020 due to the slump in global oil prices, and this in turn affected the Nigerian budget given that oil proceeds account for a significant fraction of her income.

“When you have a low commodity price regime, as the case now, the only way we are able to squeeze out some reasonable cash and financial gain to the nation is by curtailing and constraining our costs in line with the GMD’s aspiration to push for a 10 dollar per barrel cost of production,” Ebuware said.

There is also an ongoing collaboration with selected partners to commercialise flared gas in order to preserve the flora and fauna of the country.

This would be done by converting it to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Liquefied Natural Gas, for sale to consumers.

The NNPC is partnering with private developers to reduce the housing deficit in the country and also partnering with medical centres to provide innovative healthcare for Nigeria