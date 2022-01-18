Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has engaged the services of a prominent lawyer, Mike Ozekhome, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), to strengthen his defence team in his trial on terrorism charges.

This came on the heels of the amended charges filed against Mr Kanu by the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation, scaling up the number of counts from 15 to 18.

As Kanu’s trial resumed today at the Federal High Court premises in Abuja, Ozekhome, was seen interacting with the IPOB leader alongside Ifeanyi Ejiofor, his lead counsel.

Kanu arrived at the courtroom at 9: 47 a.m., the trial judge, Mrs Nyako, resumed sitting at 9: 55 a.m.

Security presence at the court premises was heavier than previous sittings, as vehicular and human traffic was completely diverted from the Federal High Court and adjoining streets.

Armed hooded State Security Service (SSS) and police operatives manned strategic locations around the court as they turned people away from the court.

Lawyers and journalists were barred from accessing the courtroom despite being accredited to cover the day’s proceedings on Tuesday.

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!