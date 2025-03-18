NMDPRA to partner Ministry of Physical Planning on regulation of gas decanters

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has warned that it would no longer certify decanters of gas products as it seeks to enforce safety in handling gas products across the State.

This disclosure was made by the State Coordinator for NMDPRA, Dr. Atilola Simeon during a courtesy visit to the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development in Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, to seek for safer permit protocols for citing gas plants.

According to Dr. Simeon, he revealed that the Authority was poised to deliver the presidential mandate of ensuring the usage of gas for the strategic sectors like power, industries and commercial sector, while also aiming for the increased access to gas in every part of the country.

He further noted the need to prioritise safety and the welfare of the people throughout the process, seeking for continued collaboration with the Ministry as a strategic partner in ensuring stable supply and distribution of gas in a safe and environmentally-conscious manner.

Responding, Commissioner in the Ministry, TPL. Olatunji Odunlami, emphasised the Ministry’s strict adherence to the guidelines of NMDPRA in granting approvals towards ensuring that facilities are cited safely within the State.

Odunlami explained, “Before permits are granted, gas companies are required to show the geo-referenced routes for ease of monitoring and safety of the populace, because we are aware of the devastation that can occur if any accident happens,” the Commissioner stated.

TPL. Odunlami further called for expediting the local distributor licenses that would enable gas to be fed into every house through underground pipelines, as well as the inclusion of the requirements in citing of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) plants, which were hitherto not covered in the available guidelines.