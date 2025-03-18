Julius Berger wows FCT women, affirms resolve to empower 200 women 

Julius Berger Nigeria Plc on Friday , reaffirmed its commitment to empowering communities as it delivered critical empowerment tools to 200 women in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The initiative, part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts, sparked celebrations and gratitude, with beneficiaries praising the company for its continued support in improving livelihoods.

Gathered at the event were officials from the FCT Administration (FCTA), representatives of Julius Berger, and community leaders, all reinforcing the shared responsibility of creating economic opportunities for women.

Speaking at the event held inside Cyprian Ekwensi Cultural Centre, Area 10, Garki, Abuja penultimate week, the FCT Mandate Secretary for FCTA Women Affairs, Dr. Adedayo Benjamins-Laniyi, expressed her appreciation to the company and its partners at the event, saying that a construction company has found the need to empower women on the empowerment program.

She continued: “I want us to really appreciate the corporate entity of Julius Berger in Nigeria. In the FCT it is celebrated the number one engineer and architect of roads and infrastructures of first-class reputation in Nigeria, particularly in the Federal Capital Territory. The International Conference Centre which is now being renovated was built in six months by Julius Berger. It was a challenge given to them and the challenge that they delivered on. And even with their present road projects, Julius Berger is creating a whole new record of delivering the projects not only in time but before time.”

The Director of the Women Development Department, Mrs. Aina Taiyo Sanni, described the initiative as a dream come true, emphasising the importance of sustaining the collaboration between Julius Berger and the FCT Women Affairs Secretariat. “We are so, so grateful for Julius Berger, and we hope to keep this partnership going because it’s something that we would not want to lose as a secretariat.”, she said.

Julius Berger’s Chief Risk Officer, Mrs. Shakira Mustapha, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to community development, emphasising that empowering women has a ripple effect on families, communities, and national progress.

“We believe when you empower a woman, you have not only empowered the family, but you have also empowered the community as a whole. We are committed to the growth of not just the company but also to the growth of our community and the country.”, she said.

She explained that the company’s commitment to women’s economic inclusion made its partnership with the FCT Women Affairs Ministry a natural and necessary collaboration.

“We have been part of so many CSR activities over the years, and one of the things we are going to be launching in collaboration with the FCT Women Affairs is that we will be providing means to empower our women in the FCT so that they can generate more revenue for themselves, for their families, and towards the entire growth of Nigeria.”, Mustapha said, adding that the collaboration was in celebration of International Women’s Day and the development of 200 women.

For the women who received empowerment tools—manual and industrial sewing machines, grinding machines, hair dryers, and gas cookers—the day was one of joy and renewed hope.

A beneficiary, Mrs. Patricia Amos, expressed her excitement, saying, “I am really excited to have this gift. Honestly, I have nothing to say but a very big thank you to Julius Berger. Even as they have done this, we pray for more opportunities for them. We understand it’s not easy for someone to empower you when you are hopeless. So, we really appreciate you remembering us in this big way.”

Another recipient, overwhelmed with emotion, simply said, “Seriously, my sincere gratitude goes to Julius Berger for this wonderful gift. I am just short of words. But thank you very much, and God bless Julius Berger. May you continue to go higher and higher.”

Among the officials in attendance were the Secretary, Women Affairs FCTA Secretariat, Barrister Hajiya Asmau Muktar, and the Senior Special Assistant to the Minister of State, FCT, Hon. Maijidda Adamu Kuku, alongside Julius Berger’s delegation led by Chief Risk Officer, Mrs. Shakira Mustapha, and including Precious Ayara, Daniel Isichei, Bassey Effiong, and Happiness Moses.

Julius Berger’s representatives say that its initiative highlights its broader commitment to inclusive growth, ensuring that its impact extends beyond construction into meaningful community development. The event reinforced the vital role of private sector partnerships in fostering economic resilience and empowerment, particularly for women in underserved communities.