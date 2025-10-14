Smart School Project: Gov Otti unrelenting in drive to transform education in Abia – Emele

The contractor handling the Abia Smart School Project, Mrs Orieji Okwara Emele, has commended Governor Alex Otti’s unwavering commitment to transforming the state’s education system to meet global standards, despite what she described as “misguided media criticism.”

Speaking to journalists on Monday during the demolition of the Ogbo Model Primary School (Ogbo Central), Avo-Ipupe, Ubakala, Umuahia – to pave the way for its retrofitting and conversion to a Smart School – Mrs Emele, who is the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Blue Giraffe Ltd, said Governor Otti remains determined to provide world-class learning facilities comparable to those in Ghana and Rwanda.

She explained that the Smart School initiative is designed to revolutionise the teaching and learning process in Abia by training teachers in 21st-century pedagogy and deploying technology-driven tools for improved education delivery.

“If you go to Ghana or Kigali, you’ll see Smart Schools in full operation. We are in the 21st century, and we are training our teachers to adopt 21st-century teaching methods. Apart from building smart facilities, we are retraining our teachers, and the training is ongoing. By the time they complete it, they will be ready to teach to global standards,” Emele stated.

On the facilities that define a Smart School, she listed smart boards, solar-powered green energy systems, and security cameras that will ensure a safe and conducive learning environment.

“At the core of it all is the biometric system that captures teachers’ attendance and performance data. The information goes directly to a central dashboard at the Governor’s Office or the Ministry of Education. This will help track attendance and ensure accountability,” she explained.

According to her, the Smart School framework will also include real-time performance tracking for pupils. “If a child is struggling in any subject, the system will alert the teacher and the Governor will also be able to identify where interventions are needed. Late coming and absenteeism will be eliminated because the technology to monitor both teachers and students is already in place,” she said.

Addressing misconceptions about the project, Mrs Emele clarified that Governor Otti only became aware of the true condition of many schools after assuming office and immediately directed a comprehensive upgrade to ensure that pupils learn in safe, modern, and stimulating environments.

She dismissed negative reports and videos circulating online about the project as politically motivated distractions. “Governor Alex Otti will not be distracted by fake media stories. His focus is to ensure every Abian child receives quality education in a conducive environment. I challenge critics to visit other states and compare what he is doing in just two years,” she said.

Also speaking, the Chairman of Blue Giraffe Ltd, Admiral Harvey Ngonadi (Rtd.), appealed to the host community to support and help protect the facilities and personnel working on the project.

“The security of the equipment and the people working here is essential. We need the community’s cooperation because what we are building is far beyond what was here before. This is an off-grid, technology-driven system that requires collective ownership and protection,” he said.

The Headmistress of Ogbo Model Primary School, Mrs Blessing Akanu, represented by her assistant, Mrs Okorofor Ivuoma, expressed gratitude to Governor Otti for prioritising education and teacher welfare.

She noted that teachers in the school are already receiving training to align with the Smart School initiative and are highly motivated to embrace the new model of teaching and learning.