The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) says it has registered and issued 70 Million unique National Identification Numbers (NIN) to Nigerians and legal residents.

The Director-General/Chief Executive Officer, NIMC, Engr Aliyu Aziz, who made this known in a statement, noted that the Commission was able to achieve the feat due to the contributions of President Muhammadu Buhari, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Professor Isa Pantami, the Commission’s staff, the Front End Partners (FEPS) and other critical stakeholders in the identity sector.

The statement signed by the Head Corporate Communication of NIMC, Kayode Adegoke, said, “The Commission is happy to announce that Fifteen Million (15 Million) users have downloaded the recently launched NIMC MOBILE APP. The NIMC MOBILE APP allows users to digitally verify their NINs, link their NINs to the SIM (up to seven numbers) and print the improved NIN slip from the comfort of their homes/offices.

“It would be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari, recently launched three(3) unique digital innovations by the Commission: Tokenisation, NIMC MOBILE APP and the contactless enrolment solutions to drive the digital economy policy of the Federal Government through the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy.

“The NIMC promises to build a positive brand and continue to explore ways to improve and efficiently offer excellent Identity services to all and sundry.”

