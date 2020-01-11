NIMC unveils pre-registration portal for National Identity Card online

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has unveiled a pre-registration portal to ease process of registering for National Identity Card.

The commission announced the development in its website, advising Nigerians to log on to the portal to pre-register before going to any of the registration centres nationwide to complete the process. It emphasised that the process is free and that nobody is required to pay any money.

“Enrolment process is shortened when you pre-enrol. The NIMC does not charge for enrollment. Please ask to see either the coordinator or supervisor if you encounter any difficulties at any of our ERCs after pre enrolment,” the commission said.

The Commission also said it is not recruiting staff currently and advised the public to beware of fraudulent individuals.

Those willing to register for the identity card are required to log on to https://penrol.nimc.gov.ng/mlogin.php