P+ Measurement Services, an Independent Public Relations (PR) Measurement Agency in Nigeria, has elevated its key personnel to new positions for optimum efficiency and to maintain its stance as a thought leader in the Industry.

Philip Odiakose, erudite personnel who has demonstrated a high sense of commitment to the development of the organization and the industry, was elevated from the position of Lead Analyst to Chief Insight officer, while Abidemi Animashaun resumes duty as the new Business Manager.

Odiakose, who holds a B.Sc. Degree in Industrial Physics from the University of Benin, is an associate member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR). He has also attained certifications from Metropolitan School of Business & Management (UK) on Public Relations Evaluation and Improvement Technique and the International Business Management Institute (IBMI) Berlin, Germany on Marketing and Communications.

As the Chief Insights Officer, he will be responsible for setting the short and long-term strategic direction of client’s Communications/PR insights and media performance. Also, he will be developing and leading the team in providing strategic and tactical support to clients, act as an internal consultant, with focus on broad business issues and recommendations to drive business growth.

The new Business Manager, Animashaun, bagged a First-Class BSc. Degree in Psychology from the University of Lagos and an MBA in Business administration and Management in view from the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN).

He is an exceptionally high energy driven leader with strong work ethics. He has an insatiable drive for learning and delivers excellently on projects and other responsibilities.

Animashaun possess diverse skills and knowledge in multidimensional business areas aimed at enhancing productivity and return on investment, using human-centered mindset, as well as innovative strategies.

The new Business Manager is passionate about creating and delivering value-driven products and services while sustaining an enabling environment for people, businesses and communities to thrive.

He strongly believes that life is truly fulfilling and highly meaningful when five key elements such as God, passion, purpose, impact and self-development (character and discipline inclusive), are present in the core of human existence.