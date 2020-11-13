OBINNA EZUGWU

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has unveiled Nigeria’s first locally-assembled full electric car manufactured by Stallion Group.

The vehicle, Hyundai Kona, comes with zero emission, 482km driving range, and can be charged both at home and workplace.

When fully charged for 9 hours 35 minutes, the vehicle can go a distance of 482km (the equivalent of Lagos to Warri) before it requires charging again.

“With an innovation of Hyundai Kona, we do not need to put the pressure on what is the pump price of oil again, what is the pump price of petroleum again,” Sanwo-Olu said on Friday.

The governor said the state government will partner with Ibile Oil and Gas and other private organisations to create different charging points in the city, so that people will have where to charge the cars.

In his address, Stallion Group Managing Director Rohtagi Manish said that the innovation was a step towards an eco-friendly green Lagos.