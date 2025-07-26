Nigeria is set to make history as egusi melon seeds sourced from Oyo State prepare for a groundbreaking journey to the International Space Station (ISS).

The seeds will be launched into orbit on July 31 as part of a multinational agricultural science mission – the first time a product native to West Africa, and any object from Nigeria, will enter space.

The mission, spearheaded by Nigerian space scientist and entrepreneur Dr. Temidayo Oniosun, is being carried out in partnership with Jaguar Space and The Karman Project. Alongside Nigeria’s egusi, the launch will include three other culturally significant crops: Egyptian cotton, Armenian pomegranate, and Pakistani wheat.

The project, titled “Emerging Space Nations: Space for Agriculture and Agriculture for Space,” seeks to examine how traditional seeds respond to the conditions of spaceflight. Researchers will monitor the effects of microgravity and cosmic radiation on the seeds, gaining insights that could advance both space-based food production and climate-resilient agriculture on Earth.

“Egusi is not just a staple in Nigerian cuisine; it’s deeply tied to our rural economy and food security,” said Dr. Oniosun. “Its journey to space highlights the importance of indigenous crops in solving global challenges.”

Egusi, widely used in Nigerian soups and stews, was selected for its nutritional value, cultural significance, and scientific potential. Scientists believe this experiment could open new opportunities for agricultural innovation, while also boosting Nigeria’s profile in the rapidly growing global space sector.

Mission Details

The seeds will be sent aboard a Falcon 9 rocket launched from Cape Canaveral/Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The mission timeline is as follows:

Crew-11 Launch: July 31, 12:09 PM (U.S. Eastern Daylight Time)

Crew-11 Docking with ISS: August 2, 3:00 PM (U.S. Eastern Time)

Crew-10 Undocking from ISS: August 5 or 6 (time TBD)

Crew-10 Splashdown (Earth Return): Expected August 6 or 7

Project Partners

Jaguar Space – Mission integrator and scientific coordinator

The Karman Project – International leadership and outreach

Dr. Temidayo Oniosun – Principal Investigator (Nigeria)

With this mission, Nigeria joins the ranks of emerging space nations pushing the boundaries of science and culture. It underscores the growing role of African innovation in shaping the future of global space exploration.