Connect with us

Business

Nigeria’s Egusi Seed Heads to Space in Historic ISS Mission
Advertisement

Business

NASENI, Nigerian Air Force deepen partnership on indigenous defense technologies

Business

Dangote steps down as chairman of Dangote Cement, Ikazoboh takes over

Cover Story Education Education in Nigeria Headline Headlines Home Nation Top Stories

LSFVCB partners PlotWeaver to unveil maiden Lagos Youths Storytelling competition

Business

Guinness Nigeria marks 75th anniversary with strong Q4 results, returns to profit

Business

Northern Nigeria hit by worsening malnutrition crisis, 652 children dead in Katsina – MSF

Business

Otti inaugurates six strategic boards to drive Abia reforms

Business

Ogun SAPZ commences distribution of inputs to 700 farmers

Business

Lagos food economy attains N16.14trn from N6.5trn yearly, says Sanwo-Olu

Business

Emergency food aid to halt in Nigeria as insecurity, hunger surge

Business

Nigeria’s Egusi Seed Heads to Space in Historic ISS Mission

Published

19 mins ago

on

Nigeria’s Egusi Seed Heads to Space in Historic ISS Mission

Nigeria is set to make history as egusi melon seeds sourced from Oyo State prepare for a groundbreaking journey to the International Space Station (ISS).

The seeds will be launched into orbit on July 31 as part of a multinational agricultural science mission – the first time a product native to West Africa, and any object from Nigeria, will enter space.

The mission, spearheaded by Nigerian space scientist and entrepreneur Dr. Temidayo Oniosun, is being carried out in partnership with Jaguar Space and The Karman Project. Alongside Nigeria’s egusi, the launch will include three other culturally significant crops: Egyptian cotton, Armenian pomegranate, and Pakistani wheat.

The project, titled “Emerging Space Nations: Space for Agriculture and Agriculture for Space,” seeks to examine how traditional seeds respond to the conditions of spaceflight. Researchers will monitor the effects of microgravity and cosmic radiation on the seeds, gaining insights that could advance both space-based food production and climate-resilient agriculture on Earth.

“Egusi is not just a staple in Nigerian cuisine; it’s deeply tied to our rural economy and food security,” said Dr. Oniosun. “Its journey to space highlights the importance of indigenous crops in solving global challenges.”

Egusi, widely used in Nigerian soups and stews, was selected for its nutritional value, cultural significance, and scientific potential. Scientists believe this experiment could open new opportunities for agricultural innovation, while also boosting Nigeria’s profile in the rapidly growing global space sector.

Mission Details

The seeds will be sent aboard a Falcon 9 rocket launched from Cape Canaveral/Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The mission timeline is as follows:

Crew-11 Launch: July 31, 12:09 PM (U.S. Eastern Daylight Time)

Advertisement

Crew-11 Docking with ISS: August 2, 3:00 PM (U.S. Eastern Time)

Crew-10 Undocking from ISS: August 5 or 6 (time TBD)

Crew-10 Splashdown (Earth Return): Expected August 6 or 7

Project Partners

Jaguar Space – Mission integrator and scientific coordinator

The Karman Project – International leadership and outreach

Dr. Temidayo Oniosun – Principal Investigator (Nigeria)

With this mission, Nigeria joins the ranks of emerging space nations pushing the boundaries of science and culture. It underscores the growing role of African innovation in shaping the future of global space exploration.

 

Advertisement
Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *