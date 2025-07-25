Guinness Nigeria marks 75th anniversary with strong Q4 results, returns to profit

Guinness Nigeria Plc has reported a significant turnaround in its financial performance for the twelve months ended 30 June 2025, posting impressive growth across key metrics despite a challenging economic climate and fierce competition.

The announcement, released with the company’s unaudited results, comes as Guinness Nigeria celebrates 75 years of operations in the country—an enduring testament to the strength of its brands, people, and commitment to brewing excellence.

During the review period, revenue surged by 65.8% to ₦496.6 billion, up from ₦299.5 billion in the previous fiscal year. Gross profit climbed by 62.2% to ₦148.3 billion, while operating profit soared by 86.6% to ₦47.4 billion. Most notably, the company swung back to profitability, posting a net profit after tax of ₦16.2 billion, compared to a ₦54.7 billion loss recorded in FY24.

The strong performance reflects Guinness Nigeria’s disciplined cost management, strategic focus, and the resilience of its team and product portfolio.

Commenting on the results, Prof. Fabian Ajogwu, SAN, Chairman of the Board, said:

“This strong turnaround speaks to the quality of leadership, clarity of vision, and strength of governance at Guinness Nigeria. As we mark 75 years of doing business in Nigeria, this performance underscores our long-standing resilience and commitment to value creation. The Board remains confident in the company’s long-term strategy and is committed to sustaining this momentum for our shareholders and stakeholders.”

Girish Sharma, Managing Director/CEO, echoed this optimism, stating:

“These results reflect our team’s focus, agility, and deep connection with our consumers. We have set a clear ambition—to be one of the best performing, most trusted, and most respected consumer products companies in Nigeria. That ambition is driving us to build a high-performance organisation with an entrepreneurial spirit. While the external environment remains dynamic, we are building on this momentum with confidence and purpose.”

Looking ahead, Guinness Nigeria says it remains committed to sustaining long-term, sustainable growth while continuing its legacy of enriching lives and communities across the country.