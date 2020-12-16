Nigeria has seen fresh spike in Coronavirus cases with 758 new infections on Tuesday.

The is a contrast from the 201 recorded on Monday.

According to the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) which disclosed the numbers, said the FCT recorded 305 infections, Lagos recorded 152, Kaduna 103, Bauchi 44, Gombe 35, Plateau 31, Rivers 17, Sokoto 15, Kwara 13.

Nine cases were recorded in Kano, eight in Ebonyi, five each in Ogun and Osun, four each in Oyo, Edo, Anambra, two in Bayelsa, and one each in Ekiti, Taraba.

The new cases bring the number of infections in the country to 74,132.

Of the total cases, 66,494 have, however, recovered and have been discharged while 1,200 persons have died