Nigeria on Tuesday recorded 276 new cases of the novel coronavirus, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

In its breakdown of the latest results, the NCDC said Lagos reported 161 of the new cases.

Other states with new cases include Rivers with 36, Edo with 27, Kaduna with 19, Nasarawa with 10, and Oyo with six.

There were also four new cases found in Kano, three each in Delta and Ebonyi, two in Gombe and one each in Ogun, Ondo, Borno, Abia, and Bauchi.

The number of discharged cases rose from 2,311 on Monday to 2,385. However, 16 more deaths were recorded, taking the nation’s toll to 249.

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 347,723 people since the outbreak first emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1900 GMT on Tuesday.

At least 5,541,590 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 2,191,200 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic cases or the most serious ones.

Since the count at 1900 GMT Monday, 3,565 new deaths and 86,893 new cases have been recorded worldwide. The countries with the newest deaths were Brazil with 807, the United States with 636, and Spain with 283.

The US is the worst-hit country with 98,584 deaths from 1,671,728 cases. At least 379,157 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Britain with 37,048 deaths from 265,227 cases, Italy with 32,955 from 230,555 cases, France at 28,530 deaths, and 182,772 cases and Spain with 27,117 deaths and 236,259 cases.

Spain on Monday revised down its death toll by 2,000 after it said some fatalities were counted twice or wrongly attributed to the virus.

Among the worst per capita death rates are those of Belgium, which has recorded 81 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants, Spain 58, Britain, and Italy both 55, and France (44).

China — excluding Hong Kong and Macau — has to date declared 4,634 deaths and 82,992 cases. It has 78,277 recovered cases.

Europe overall has 173,665 deaths from 2,057,043 cases, the United States and Canada have 105,291 deaths from 1,758,341 infections, Latin America and the Caribbean 41,665 deaths from 774,772 cases, Asia 14,500 deaths from 466,830 cases, the Middle East 8,961 deaths from 358,699 cases, Africa 3,511 deaths from 117,423 cases, and Oceania 130 deaths from 8,491 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day’s tallies. (Channels TV)