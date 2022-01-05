Adebayo Obajemu

Against all expectations, Nigeria’s plan to achieve 25, 000megawatts target by 2023 may prove a pipe dream as Business Hallmark has learnt.

The much talked about Siemens project is stuttering and faces daunting challenges.

It would be recalled that the Buhari administration has relied on the ambitious project to shore up the country’s power generation from a meagre 5000MW to 25, 000MW by 2023.

It was learnt that since the idea founder, former chief of staff to the President, Abba Kyari’s demise, the project has suffered serious setbacks with no one to push it.

The importance of the project is underscored by experts’ and stakeholders’ admission that Nigeria with over 200 million population,is in dire need of 30, 000MW to achieve stability in power supply.

Sources say since there is no one to push it, Siemens may have tactly pulled out leaving the project floating in uncertainty.

It was gathered that Siemens wants to supply the equipment, it does not want to be held responsible for installation, a move which negates the initial agreement.

The federal government plans to generate 30,000MW by 2030- 3,000MW renewables and 27,000MW from its power plants.

However, eight years after the sector was privatised, power generation still hovers around 4,000 MW despite the 13,000MW installed capacity.

The Siemen deal signed in 2020, saw little progress in 2021.

However, Minister of Power, Aliyu said the project is being fast tracked to deliver about 7,000 megawatts of electricity before the end of the year, and would move to 25,000MW before 2025.