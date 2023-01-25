Nigerian stock market sheds N24bn as ASI declines by 0.09%

Adebayo Obajemu

It was a bearish session on the floor of the Nigerian equity market as the All Share Index declined again by 0.09% to close at 52,612.55 points against the previous close of 52,657.69 points last Monday.

The market capitalisation closed at N28.657 trillion, down by 0.09% from N28.681 trillion recorded in the last session.

Aggregate volume at end of today’s session grew by 26.90% to 182 million units while the traded stocks valued at N4.8 billion in 3,470 deals.

Market Breadth

The market breadth closed positive as 20 stocks gained against 14 that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

Mutual Benefits with 10.00% growth, led the gainers to close at N0.33 from the previous close of N0.30.

Unilever and C & I Leasing among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.91% and 9.84% respectively.

Percentage Losers

Nigerian Breweries, CAVERTON and Champion Breweries among others 11 stocks shed their share prices by 9.90%, 9.52% and 8.00% respectively.

Volume Drivers

GEREGU traded about 23.8 million units of its shares in 56 deals, valued at about N3 billion.

ACCESSCORP traded about 17 million units of its shares in 179 deals, valued at about N155.8 million.

UBA traded about 12.7 million units of its shares in 211 deals, valued at N105 million.