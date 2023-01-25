Unilever posts N88.72bn in 12 months, PAT rises by 75.78%

Unilever Nigeria Plc on Wednesday published its Fourth Quarter report for the period ended, 31 December 2022.

The result shows growth in the company’s topline and bottom line figures, year on year.

A turnover of N88.72 billion was reported for the 12 months period, up by 25.80% from N70.52 billion reported the previous year.

Profit after tax grew year on year by 75.78% to N5.99 billion from N3.41 billion reported the previous year.

Earnings per share of the company stand at N1.04, up by 75.78% from the EPS of N0.59 achived the previous year.

At the share price of N12.20, the P/E ratio of Unilever stands at 11.70x with earnings yield of 8.55%.