Nigerian stock market advances by 0.09%
Published

19 mins ago

Nigerian stock market advances by 0.09%

Transactions on the floor of the Nigerian stock market on Monday closed on a positive note as The All Share Index rose by 0.09% to close at 145,880.77 points from the previous close of 145,754.91 points.

The Market Capitalisation appreciated by 0.09% to close at N92.294 trillion from the previous close of N92.215 trillion, thereby gaining N79 billion.

An aggregate of 2 billion units of shares were traded in 40,435 deals, valued at N19 billion.

The Market Breadth closed positive as 41 equities appreciated in their share prices against 36 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

AIICO Insurance, Sunu Assurance, VERITAS KAPITAL, STANBIC, THE INITIATES, Universal Insurance and UPDC led other gainers with 10.00% growth each to close above their previous close.

Cornerstone Insurance and MANSARD among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.98% and 9.97% respectively.

Percentage Losers

Abbey Building and ABC Transport led other price decliners as they shed 10.00% each of their share prices to close at N5.67 and N4.50 from the previous close of N6.30 and N5.00 respectively.

UACN and HMCALL among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 9.99% and 9.92% respectively.

Volume Drivers

Linkage Assurance traded about 704 million units of its shares in 451 deals, valued at about N1.59 billion.

Universal Insurance traded about 231 million units of its shares in 424 deals, valued at N279 million.

AICCO Insurance traded about 155 million units of its shares in 1,291 deals, valued at about N595 million.

