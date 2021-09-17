Nigeria’s hip hop artiste, Olamide Adedeji, and South African amputee dancer, Musa Motha, will this week feature on African Voices Changemakers. The CNN magazine programme is sponsored by telecommunications giant, Globacom.

Olamide, also known as Baddo, will share the studio with Johannesburg-based Motha who had his left leg amputated below the knee 12 years ago, having suffered osteosarcoma, a cancer that attacks the bones of the arms and legs especially in children and young adults.

The Nigerian superstar released his first album entitled Rapsodi in 2011 after which he established his own record label, YBNL Nation which has been a platform for himself as well as the next generation of musically talented youths to express their passion and talent in music.

He won the Best Indigenous Artiste award at the 2013 Nigeria Entertainment Awards with other awards including Most Gifted Rap Artiste from West Africa by Channel O Music Video Awards in 2014 following in quick successions. His Baddest Guy Ever Liveth was the Album of The Year at the 2014. The Headies Awards, Shakiti Bobo was Certified Banger of The Year in 2015 while The Nigerian Entertainment Awards named him Rap Act of the Year in 2016 among other awards and nominations.

On his part, Motha was privileged to have been mentored by the Reach For A Dream Foundation, a non-governmental organization which motivates children to fulfil their dreams in spite of life-threatening illnesses. He has since risen to the status of role model whose life gives strength to other challenged children to surmount the obstacles occasioned by disability.

African Voices Changemakers will hit the airwaves via DSTV channel 401 on Saturday at 9.30a.m. with repeats on Sunday at 4.30 a.m., 7.30a.m., 12.30 p.m., and 7.30 p.m. Another repeat comes up on Monday at 4.00 a.m., while a two-part, 15-minute rebroadcast holds on Tuesday and Wednesday at 6.45 p.m.