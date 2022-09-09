Adebayo Obajemu

Nigerian Market halted three successive sessions of losses as the All Share Index rose by 0.11% to settle at 49,652.25 points from the previous close of 49,559.73 points on Wednesday.

The Market Capitalization grew by 0.11% to close at N26.782 trillion from the previous close of N26.753 trillion, thereby gaining N29 billion.

Aggregate volume of traded stocks was 161.9 million units, up by 25.55% while the traded stock valued at N1.6 billion in 3,541 deals.

Market Breadth

The market breadth closed positive as 20 equities gained while 9 equities declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

ETRANZACT led other gainers with 8.81% growth to close at N2.91 from Wednesday’s close of N2.65.

ARDOVA, CHAMS and Union Bank of Nigeria among other gainers also grew their share prices by 8.94%, 7.41% and 7.41% respectively.

Percentage Losers

VITAFOAM led price decliners chart as it shed 9.96% of its share price to close at N21.25 from the previous close of N23.60

MULTIVERSE, Champion Breweries and Africa Prudential among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 9.92%, 4.16% and 3.51% respectively.

Volume Drivers

TRANSCORP traded about 31 million units of its shares in 91 deals, valued at about N34 million.

Fidelity Bank traded about 28.7 million units of its shares in 205 deals, valued at N101.7 million.

Sterling Bank traded about 19.8 million units of its shares in 409 deals, valued at N29 million.