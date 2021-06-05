Nigeria’s Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, (SAN), has directed immediate prosecution of offenders of the federal government ban on Twitter operations in Nigeria.

On Friday, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information and Culture, announced an indefinite suspension of Twitter operations in the country.

The announcement came after the platform yanked off a tweet of President Muhammadu Buhari on civil war.

To circumvent the ban, many Nigerians had opted for the Virtual Private Networks (VPNs).

But on Saturday, Malami directed the Director of Public Prosecution of the Federation (DPPF) at the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, to commence in earnest the process of prosecuting violators of the de-activation of operations of Twitter in Nigeria.

This is contained in a statement by his media aide, Dr Umar Gwandu.

“Malami directed the DPPF to liase with the Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy, National Communication Communication (NCC) and other relevant government agencies to ensure the speedy prosecution of offenders without any further delay.”