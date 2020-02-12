Appreciation recorded by banking and industrial goods sectors propelled the Nigerian equity market to second consecutive trading session gains on Wednesday.

All Share Index (ASI) increased by 6.53 absolute points, representing a growth of 0.02 per cent to close at 27,874.31 points, Market Capitalization gained N3.40 billion, representing a growth of 0.02 per cent to close at N14.52 trillion.

Volume traded decreased by 44.84 per cent from 276.268 million to 152.402 million, while the total value of stock traded decreased by 34.29 per cent from ₦3.707 billion to ₦2.436 billion in 3,519 deals.

The Financial Services sector led the activity chart with 60.62 million shares exchanged for ₦0.876 billion. Oil And Gas came next with 6.16 million shares traded for ₦0.009 billion, Conglomerates, Consumer Goods, Services sectors followed in that order on the activity chart.

Zenith Bank, GtBank, UBA, FBNH and Japaul Oil were the most active stocks by volume, Afriprud, UACN, Access Bank, UBA and Nahco emerged the highest price gainers on the chart, while Vitafoam, Skyavn, Royalex, Japauloil and Guinness topped the losers chart.