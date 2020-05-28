The six consecutive trading sessions gaining streak of the Nigerian stock market ended on Thursday, declining 0.22 per cent on the back of depreciation by ETI, UBA and 16 others.

The All-Share Index (ASI) shed by 55.22 absolute points, representing 0.22 per cent dip to close at 25,166.01 points, while the Market Capitalization lost N28.78 million, representing 0.22 per cent decline to close at N13.12 trillion.

CUTIX topped 18 other advancers to emerge as the top gainer, while ETI emerged as the top of 18 losers.

The total volume of equities investors traded decreased by 40.13 per cent, exchanging 348.21 million units of shares, worth N3.433 billion in 7,148 deals.

FBNH (47.4m units) Access Bank (36.9m units), and Zenith Bank (27.4m units) were the most active stocks by volume, while GTBank (₦576.2m), Zenith Bank (₦478.1m) and MTNN (₦474.3m) led by value.

The market has so far lost 6,2 per cent this year.

The Banking index (-2.8%) led the losers as investors took profit in UBA (-6.3%), ZENITH (-2.5%) and GTBank (-1.8%). Likewise, the Oil & Gas (-0.6%) and Consumer Goods (-0.1%) indices lost due to sell-offs in OANDO (-5.7%) and FLOURMILL (-4.8%).

Conversely, the Insurance (+1.2%) index recorded the most gain on the back of buying interest in CORNERSTONE (+7.7%) and MANSARD (+8.2%). Similarly, price appreciation in MTNN (+0.9%) and DANGCEM (+0.9%) saw the AFR-ICT and Industrial Goods indices close higher by 0.5% and 0.2% respectively.