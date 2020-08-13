The Nigerian equity market extended its rally to the second consecutive trading day, driven by gains by MTNN, Access Bank, Nigerian Breweries and 12 other stocks.

The All-Share Index (ASI) increased by 95.49 absolute points, representing a growth of 0.38 per cent to close at 25,236.97 points, while the Market Capitalization gained N49.88 billion to close at N13.17 trillion, moderating the year-to-date loss to -6.0 per cent.

MANSARD emerged as the top gainer, having appreciated by 9.66 per cent, while IKEJA HOTEL to the top loser chart, shedding 9.90 per cent.

The volume of equities traded rose by 26.2 per cent to 258.1 million units, while value traded declined 56.2 per cent to ₦1.7 billion.

Transcorp, Zenith Bank and CHAMS were the most active equities in volume terms, but Zenith Bank, GTBank and MTNN led by value.

Most of the sectors rallied except Industrial Goods index that declined 0.12 per cent due to sell-offs in Bua Cement and WAPCO.

The Insurance and Consumer Goods indices were the best performers, up 2.6 per cent and 1.5 per cent respectively due to buying interest in Mansard, Prestige, Nigerian Breweries and Unilever.

The AFR-ICT and Oil & Gas indices trailed, gaining 0.4 per cent and 0.3 per cent respectively, owing to upticks in MTNN and Oando. The Banking index appreciated by 0.3 per cent due to gains in Fidelity Bank and and Access Bank.