The downtrend in the Nigerian stock market stretched to three consecutive trading sessions on Wednesday, as investors lost N138 billion.

The All-Share Index (ASI) decreased by 267.73 absolute points, representing 0.91 per cent decline to close at 29,110.90 points, on the back of losses suffered by MTNN, Unilever, GTBank and Access Bank.

Also, the market capitalization shed N137.91 billion, representing 0.91 per cent dip to close at N14.99 trillion.

LASACO emerged as the top gainer of the 10 equities which appreciated with 7.69 per cent rise, while BOC Gas shed -9.09 per cent to top 17 other losers.

The volume and value of equities investors traded on Wednesday were down by 4.9 per cent and 3.3 per cent to 242 million units and ₦4.59billion respectively.

The most active stocks by volume were Zenith Bank (46.57million units), Unilever (25.00 million units) and GTBank (24.33m units), while MTNN (₦1.28billion), Zenith Bank (₦980.70million) and GTBank (₦740.24million) led by value.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian equity market return has moderated to 8.45 per cent.