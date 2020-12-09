The Nigerian equity market declined for the third straight days on Wednesday, due to sell-pressure on some banking stocks.

The Exchange All Share Index closed at 35,021.26 against the previous close of 35,033.74, representing 0.04% decline, while Market Capitalization closed at ₦18.304 trillion against previous close of ₦18.311 trillion, decreasing by 0.04% and the Year-to-Date return stood at 30.47%.

The Volume traded decreased by 7.76% from 306.919 million to 283.091 million, while the total value of stock traded increased by 4.46% from ₦3.274 billion to ₦3.420 billion in 3,855 deals.

The Financial Services sector led the activity chart with 235.832 million shares exchanged for ₦2.482 billion. Consumer Goods came next with 19.567 million shares traded for ₦0.363 billion, Conglomerates, Industrial Goods, Agriculture sectors followed in that order on the activity chart.

FBNH, GTB, AIICO, Zenith Bank and Mutual Benefit were the most active stocks by volume, FTN Cocoa, Uniondac, Chams, Unity Bank and Regalins emerged the highest price gainers on the chart, while Royalex, Ardova, Mbenefit, Champion and Fidson topped the losers chart.