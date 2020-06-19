Adebayo Obajemu

Transactions on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange on Thursday closed on a negative note as the All Share Index declined by 0.16% to settle at 24,933.41 points from the previous close of 24,972.89 points on Wednesday.

The Market Capitalisation closed at N13.007 trillion, down by 0.15% from the previous close of N13.027 trillion, thereby shedding N20 billion.

An aggregate of 171.2 million units of shares were traded in 3,315 deals, valued at N2.2 billion.

The market breadth closed negative as 9 equities gained while 10 equities declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

C&I Leasing led other percentage gainers with 9.52% growth, closing at N4.60 from the previous close of N4.20.

AIICO Insurance, Mutual Benefit Assurance and Oando among other gainers also grew their share prices by 8.99%, 4.76% and 4.08% respectively.

Percentage Losers

Fidson Healthcare led other price decliners as it shed 9.71% of its share price to close at N3.07 from the previous close of N3.40.

Nigerian Breweries and Neimeth Pharmaceuticals among other price decliners both shed 9.52% of their share prices to close at N38.00 and N1.71 respectively.

Volume Drivers

FCMB traded about 32.36 million units of its shares in 41 deals, valued at N55.66 million.Guaranty Trust Bank traded about 29.4 million units of its shares in 272 deals, valued at N707.9 million.First Bank of Nigeria Holdings (FBNH) traded about 10.73 million units of its shares in 207 deals, valued at N54.44 million.