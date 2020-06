Adebayo Obajemu

It was a good day for OandoThursday as trading activities on the floor of Nigerian Stock Exchange for energy companies ended on a slightly positive note.

Oando Plc opened trading with N2.45 and closed with N2.55 in 41 trade deals, 396,716 volumes valued at 987,868.00.

Japaul Oil remained unchanged as it opened and closed with N0.23 in 29 trade deals, 5,114,432 volumes valued at 1,101682.88