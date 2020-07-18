Adebayo Obajemu

The Nigerian stock market closed the week cumulatively on a bearish thread. The NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalization both fell by 0.08% to close the week at 24,287.66 and N12.670 trillion respectively.

All other indices ended lower, with the exception of NSE Lotus II and NSE Industrial Goods Indices, which appreciated by 0.94% and 0.52% respectively while NSE ASeM closed flat.

A total turnover of 1.016 billion shares worth N7.436 billion in 18,092 deals was traded this week by investors on the floor of the Exchange, in contrast to a total of 901.542 million shares valued at N13.453 billion that exchanged hands last week in 18,676 deals.

The Financial Services industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 784.322 million shares valued at N3.305 billion traded in 10,592 deals; thus contributing 77.23% and 44.45% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.