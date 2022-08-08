Nigerian bourse bearish amidst renewed optimism, returns 0.70% WtD

Adebayo Obajemu

The Nigerian stock market last week ended on a higher note, lifted by growth in the prices of MTN Nigeria, NESTLE and 39 other stocks

The All Share Index and Market capitalization upped by 0.70% and 0.72% to settle at 50,722.33 points and N27.358 trillion respectively.

An aggregate of 705.6 million units of shares were traded in 22,124 deals, valued at N12.8 billion.

The market breadth closed positive as 41 stocks gained against 22 stocks that declined in their share prices.

JAPAULGOLD on a positive side led the gainers’chart with 47.83% growth, closing at N0.34 from the previous close of N0.23.

Honeywell Flour, PZ, COURTVILLE and CAVERTON grew their share prices by 36.10%, 20.59%, 17.50% and 17.00% respectively.

Other gainers include: Living Trust Mortgage Bank 16.67%, Jaiz Bank 16.22%, Eterna Oil 15.32%, UPDC 14.14% and Livestock Feeds 10.43% respectively.

On the Losers’ side, MCNICHOLS led the pack, shedding 18.68% of its share price to close at N0.74 from the previous close of N0.91.

Learn Africa, BUACEMENT, University Press and NEIMETH shed 15.38%, 15.915%, 9.79% and 9.68% respectively.

Other price decliners include: Skyway Aviation (-8.76%), GUINNESS (-8.29%), Linkage Assurance (-7.41%), Consolidated Hall mark Insurance (-6.25%) and NGXGROUP (-6.15%) respectively.